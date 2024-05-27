Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Crown Castle by 23.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.9 %

CCI opened at $98.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

