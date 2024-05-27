Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $456.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $320.01 and a one year high of $457.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

