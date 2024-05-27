Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

