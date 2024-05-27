Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 984 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.69. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

