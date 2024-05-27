Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after buying an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,167,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 145,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,935,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 646,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

