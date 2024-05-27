Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 45.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 29.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $548,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.