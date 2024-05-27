Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,050,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 27.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,472,000 after purchasing an additional 153,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

