Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.12 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $646.75 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $652.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $607.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.52. The company has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

