Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 312.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $4,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $467.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.87 and its 200 day moving average is $447.36.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

