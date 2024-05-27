Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 196.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $238.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.64. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXP

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.