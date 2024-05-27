Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHD. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $50.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,759 shares of company stock worth $34,599,109 in the last 90 days. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

