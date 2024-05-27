Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 1,113 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,296 shares of company stock worth $7,550,643. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $158.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 632.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $177.53.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.