Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $106,638,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $81,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.3 %

PANW opened at $321.60 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.