Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

