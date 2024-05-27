Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,848,000 after acquiring an additional 248,019 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,222,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,679,000 after purchasing an additional 312,230 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

