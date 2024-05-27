Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 8,397 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $545.23 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $549.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.24 and a 200 day moving average of $498.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.