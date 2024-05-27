Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,451 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $808,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 175,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 585,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 269,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $32.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

