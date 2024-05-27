Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 196,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $24,543,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,794,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 634,133 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $526,967.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

