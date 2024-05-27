iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,846,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $71.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.