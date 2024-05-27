Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,901 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,215,000 after acquiring an additional 603,688 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 155,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

