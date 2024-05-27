Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 313 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $183.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.91 and a 52-week high of $194.24.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

