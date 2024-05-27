Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 974 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,813 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $132.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

