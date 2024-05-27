Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 6,086 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $170.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $125.01 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

