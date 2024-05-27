iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Decreased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

