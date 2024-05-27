Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1,185.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $101.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

