Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 362 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in CDW by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $231.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $167.73 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.87.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

