Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $193.46 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

