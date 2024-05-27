Head-To-Head Analysis: William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) vs. John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB)

William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Free Report) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares William H. Sadlier and John Wiley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A John Wiley & Sons -8.14% 18.83% 5.88%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A John Wiley & Sons $2.02 billion 1.04 $17.23 million ($2.88) -13.26

This table compares William H. Sadlier and John Wiley & Sons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than William H. Sadlier.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for William H. Sadlier and John Wiley & Sons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William H. Sadlier 0 0 0 0 N/A John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

William H. Sadlier has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

William H. Sadlier pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. John Wiley & Sons pays out -48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Wiley & Sons has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats William H. Sadlier on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William H. Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries. It publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the web through the Literatum platform. In addition, it sells and distributes its products through various channels, including research libraries and library consortia, and independent subscription agents, as well as directly to professional society members, bookstores, online booksellers, and other customers. Further, it provides education publishing and professional learning products and services, including scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware, and test preparation services to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers. Furthermore, it distributes its products through chain and online booksellers, libraries, colleges and universities, corporations, direct to consumer, websites, distributor networks, and other online applications; and offers talent development for professionals and businesses, assessments, and corporate learning. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. was founded in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

