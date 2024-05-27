Comparing Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) & Its Competitors

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mobiquity Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mobiquity Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies Competitors 266 561 665 22 2.29

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 93.44%. Given Mobiquity Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mobiquity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $860,000.00 -$6.53 million -0.50 Mobiquity Technologies Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.46

Mobiquity Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies. Mobiquity Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -591.12% -282.65% -147.69% Mobiquity Technologies Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobiquity Technologies peers beat Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

