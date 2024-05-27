LimeWire Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $176.79 million and $3.53 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 726,378,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,689,389 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 726,378,601 with 286,689,389.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.6525606 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,154,557.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

