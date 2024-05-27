SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. UBS Group decreased their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.39.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $349.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.