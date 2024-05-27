Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $179,305,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,036,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.68 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.