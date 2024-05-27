Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 11,722 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 385,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARB stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

