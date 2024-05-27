Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a market cap of $160.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $27.35.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

