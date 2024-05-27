Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bruker by 145.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR opened at $77.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Bruker’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.