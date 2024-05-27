Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 186.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $73.80 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

