Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

