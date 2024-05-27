Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance
OTTW opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.35. Ottawa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.
Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 3.61%.
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.
