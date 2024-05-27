SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.