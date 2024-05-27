SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

