Team Hewins LLC Purchases Shares of 3,247 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $66.02 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

