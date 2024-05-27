Quest Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,218,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 192,391 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 485,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.