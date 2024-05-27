US Bancorp DE Has $10.51 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 291,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

NYSE:BK opened at $59.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

