Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.