Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 3,986 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 594.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,932,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,706,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at $223,706,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678 over the last ninety days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

