Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 397,836 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after buying an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 46,130 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.74 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

