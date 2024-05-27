Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 7,602 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 108,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $71.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

