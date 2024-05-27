Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

TXN opened at $199.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $203.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.15 and its 200-day moving average is $168.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.