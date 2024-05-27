W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,635,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 612.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,006,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after purchasing an additional 865,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after buying an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,261,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,192,000 after buying an additional 458,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,050,000 after buying an additional 379,229 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

WRB opened at $79.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

