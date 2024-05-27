Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 16,300 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.62% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $41.22 on Monday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

