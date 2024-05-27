O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $986.96 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,069.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,028.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

